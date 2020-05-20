To the editor:
Most Minnesotans try to look out for our neighbors. That’s one of the many reasons I love living here. In this time of the pandemic, it is all the more important that we do so.
Our House of Representatives has passed a bill that would provide assistance to those impacted by the virus, including $100 million for housing-related expenses. According to the Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, this measure could be paid for through a combination of the state budget and emergency federal contributions even despite the state’s projected deficit. Apparently the state Senate is leaning toward a stingier bill that would provide relief mainly through tax adjustments. Tax adjustments would mostly aid more affluent Minnesotans, since they pay more taxes.
Recent reports indicate that up to one-third of Americans have been unable to pay their rents or mortgages due May 1. I hope that our own senator, Rich Draheim, will advocate for the more generous House bill, because it is better targeted to those who need it most, namely people with have lost their jobs and are simply unable to pay for their housing in this time of emergency.
Joel Weisberg
Northfield