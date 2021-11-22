To the editor:
Although I expect that this is not news to you, as an Eagle Scout and as an American citizen, I would like to call attention to knowing, deliberate violations of Minnesota and federal law by the Rice County Sheriff Office.
Specifically, their flying of the insurrectionist "Blue Lives Matter" flag over their headquarters in Faribault, directly under the flag of the United States of America at night without lighting in the evening, is clearly in knowing violation of 36 U.S.C 10, the U.S. Flag Code. I believe that it is also a misdemeanor violation of Minnesota Statute 609.40 Subd. 2, paragraphs 1 and 2 and part of a pattern and practice of behavior in violation of the Enforcement Acts of 1870 and 1871.
I believe that the recently retired (former) Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn is a good man whose former department needs to be rebuilt, given their contempt for law and order and for human decency.
I believe that the employment of those officers should be terminated by Rice County.
Richard Graves
Northfield
Editor's Note: After receiving several complaints, Sheriff Jesse Thomas said, the "Blue Lives Matter" flag was replaced with a flag with a red/blue line to show support for all first responders.