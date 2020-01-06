Recently I was on a plane with several young women in the military and a young man in full uniform in the back of the plane.
When we landed and approached the gate, an announcement came over the speaker.
“In honor of the fallen soldier please remain in your seats until the soldier and escort leave the plane.”
Total silence on the plane.
The uniformed young man in the back of the plane walked to the front carrying a shoulder hanging bag.
As I looked out the window, I could see several young men and women [my grandchildren’s age] in uniform waiting for the flag covered coffin to leave the plane and be taken to the waiting van.
We silently left the plane, many of us with tears in our eyes.
It was very different than watching it on TV.
Even though time has passed since then, I still get choked up and tears in my eyes thinking about that young fallen soldier. I also think about how we and our representatives in Washington are sending our young people to possible death. I hope we and they think long and hard and consider for what reason we or they would send our children and grandchildren to war.
I come from a military family. Several of my ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War and every war since then. Some died and some were injured. I am proud of them all.
But each time we face the call to fight I hope we consider the true cost of war, the death of our children and grandchildren.