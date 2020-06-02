Like most of us, I am deeply grieved and horrified by the death of George Floyd at the hands of someone who had sworn to protect.
As I write this on Sunday afternoon, the Twin Cities have had one night of comparative calm, and are working to start the long clean up. We believe that much of the damage has been caused by agitators who have an entirely different set of goals than the peaceful protestors. Neighbors are turning out in droves to help those impacted by the violence, in the way Minnesotans do.
That’s the part of our state that I’m proud of. I see local and state leaders and emergency responders from across the state standing side by side, working to stop those agitators who are taking advantage of our tragedy to bring destruction and chaos to our communities and our state. And all this is during the worst pandemic in a hundred years. My prayers are with you all.
I’m less proud of a state that too often does not treat its citizens equally. We absolutely must do more to eradicate the inequities in our communities, our state and our nation. This must include both policies and action, with a commitment to transparency. We must make sure our officers are as well-trained as possible, and are held accountable for their actions. It breaks my heart that many people in our communities fear the police — and by association the government — and see them as a danger.
In Northfield, we value community policing and building relationships with all those we serve, regardless of their culture, race, and immigration status.
We must not be complacent, and we cannot compromise. Our Northfield police officers are trained in implicit bias, crisis intervention, race and equity, response to people in mental health crisis, and use of force issues, but we must make sure that that training is working, and is not just another obligatory workplace task.
In my experience, all of Northfield’s police officers are committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect. They love our community. They are our friends and neighbors, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters (and the majority of them live in our community). Through some of the best leadership I’ve seen, building relationships with people of all ages and of all cultures is one of their highest priorities.
I have long believed that Northfield is strengthened and enriched by the diversity of our residents, and that our community should be a welcoming and safe place for people of all ethnicities, national origins, immigration status, gender and sexual identities and presentations, skin colors, religious or non-religious affiliations, ages, economic status, and abilities. It is critical that our law enforcement continue to support these values. And I pledge to work with my council colleagues and our city staff to do everything we can to ensure this.