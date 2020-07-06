Human beings are social creatures, and going week after week without regular in-person contact with friends and relatives can take a toll on mental health. The Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention would like to share some tips to help you through this challenging time of physical distancing.
Establishing routines
• Try to maintain a consistent routine during each weekday, even if it’s different from your pre-COVID-19 routine. As school and work schedules collide at home, it’s helpful for kids to observe their parents getting dressed and having a plan for the day; this will encourage them to follow a similar plan.
• Part of what makes the routine a routine is the physical clues. In office and classroom settings, we tend to behave in certain ways — as employees and students — while at home our behaviors may be different. That’s why creating a space, even if it’s just a table or a certain chair, that is consistently used for work or school activities can help establish routines.
• Making time each day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and nature can relieve stress, and it can also help improve sleep. Try to exercise daily, and consider turning it into a family activity as part of your routine.
Managing emotions
• It’s OK to feel sad (or angry, or disappointed — all emotions!) and to acknowledge that emotion in the moment. Don't expect that everyone should be able to feel happy or find silver linings all of the time. Parents can share how they’re feeling with their kids and discuss positive ways to handle those emotions.
• Watch your intake of alcohol, and consider how that might be viewed or understood by your kids. Increased alcohol use can disrupt your sleep schedule and increase anxiety.
• Find little things to be grateful for amid the chaos and uncertainty. Take it one day at a time. The news changes each day and each week, and it’s tempting to speculate about what the future weeks and months will bring. Focus on what’s actually known in the moment you’re in.
• Connect with family and friends online, on the phone, or at a physical distance. Just because we have to be physically distant doesn’t mean we should be socially distant.
Finally, be sure to reach out for help if you feel isolated or if you just don’t feel right.
Many resources are available. A good place to start is the online Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Resource Directory: northfieldhci.org/resources.