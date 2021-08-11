To the editor:
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cannot account for the whereabouts of a $5,800 bottle of liquor, a gift from the government of Japan on his trip to Asia.
Mike Pompeo is not the first government official to violate the prohibition in the U.S. Constitution — Article I, Section 9 — against federal officeholders receiving emoluments from foreign countries and rulers.
In 1974 it was found that for two years First Lady Pat Nixon had been wearing around Washington D.C. a $52,800 emerald and diamond ensemble — valued at $290,000 today if corrected for inflation — a gift from Prince Faud of Saudi Arabia to President Nixon in 1969.
In 1966 a federal gift office was established to determine an appropriate use for such gifts or discreetly sell them.
Later, the Nixons brought in all kinds of stuff to the federal gift office to be recorded.
Is the $5,800 bottle of liquor the only emolument enjoyed by former Secretary of State Pompeo?
Bottoms up!
Chester Clifton Graham
Northfield