Nikki Giovanni, in one of her poems, wrote (I paraphrase) that a library is a place to be many things, or just … to be.
My early experiences of libraries confirm this for me; the library was everything I needed it to be, even when what I needed was to be left alone. Growing up a military family meant we moved frequently, joining an unfamiliar community in a new state just when we got used to the last one. The one constant was the library.
The first stop in every new town was to get our library cards. We spent every Saturday there, me sprawled out in whatever aisle was mine with a dragon’s hoard of treasures. We also got to know the librarian, an important resource in a new place, and found community in a book club, craft, or story time.
When I was 9, after my parents divorced and we moved again, I became shelver-in-charge of picture books at the Willows (CA) Public Library. I spent my afternoons there doing homework and hanging out until my mom could pick me up. I think the librarian was concerned about idle hands so she gave me a project: shelving and tidying up. That project gave me a sense of community and accomplishment at a difficult time.
Later, as a teenager, the public library was a refuge once again, and the one place I could go that was neither school nor home, where nobody minded me just sitting around for hours without spending money.
On our strategic plan survey we ask a question that I feel is a rather important one: Do you feel the library is a place for everyone? It has always felt like a space for me but I understand that our buildings have not always been equally open, welcoming, or available to all people in the same way. It is central to our mission and crucial to our communities that we are always looking outward to those who we do not see using our spaces, or who do not see themselves there.
Because of a history of enforced behavior in these spaces, some do not feel that they would be welcomed. Take noise for example. We consider the children’s area a noisy space where outbursts of joyful learning and creative inquiry are welcome, but adults have the need to communicate in whatever way best suits them, too. “All are Welcome Here” in today’s library means achieving a balance between being a “shush-free zone” and the expectation of “silence as a service,” because, in order to meet the needs of all of our patrons we must not only tolerate but welcome all learning and communication styles.
Join us for a community conversation at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and share your vision for the community. This will help us as we shape a strategic plan for the library around the needs and concerns of our neighbors. And please take a moment to fill out the survey at mynpl.org.