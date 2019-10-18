To the editor:
Regarding Doug Jones' letter to the editor on Oct. 9, and given his history of opposition to building a new city ice arena for financial reasons, it now appears his motivation may be less about spending taxpayer money, and more about ending ice skating programs altogether in our community.
The absence of fire safety systems in the old arena has been a known fact for many years. Improving safety for all users of the arena was one of many reasons why Northfielders have been inspired to propose a new facility multiple times to voters over the years. Mr. Jones proposed in his letter that the city close the arena until a fire safety system is installed. His proposal is disingenuous in that it comes just days before the start of the new skating season.
His position shifts to whatever will prevent youth hockey and other users of the arena from participating in the short term, by parroting long-standing safety concerns, as well as in the long term, by opposing a new arena for financial reasons. In the end, by promoting the continued use of the old arena, and opposing a new one, opponents of a new facility, like Mr. Jones. have all but guaranteed more tax money than ever will be needed to operate the obsolete old arena and to inevitably build a new one in the future when construction costs will be even higher.
Building a new arena is the best solution for financial, safety and many other reasons. Our young people and future generations deserve better than the current course of inaction perpetrated by those who oppose progress.
Chris Thurin
Northfield