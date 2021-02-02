To the editor:
The United States has surpassed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, Minnesota has exceeded 6,011, and Rice County has had 69 deaths.
The U.S. has the best health care globally, but we also have the most expensive and unequal access.
We value health insurance companies by their profits. They profit by insuring the healthiest people, denying/delaying payment of claims, and canceling policies. For-profit insurance companies don’t need to be concerned about patient long-term outcomes, as they pass us onto Medicare after age 65.
Contrast that with a single-payer system. Controlling costs and providing preventative health care for all of us is in the interest of a public health care system. That same system can effectively bargain for fair pricing on drugs and medical treatments. A single-payer system reduces the administrative burden, allowing more of our money to go to health care and allowing our doctors and nurses to care for patients rather than filling in forms and chasing down reimbursements from a bureaucracy designed to delay payments.
Medicare for All aims to provide universal health care coverage for Americans and reduce costs, which allows our health system to invest in extra hospital beds, ventilators, and personal protective equipment in preparation for disasters to come, even when it doesn’t help maximize your profits for the year.
Medicare for All means that we would not have to worry that we will lose our health care in a pandemic if we lose our job.
Medicare for All means that we don’t have to fear that having COVID-19 might leave us with pre-existing conditions that will make us uninsurable.
Universal health care is a moral issue that affects all of us. All Americans are vulnerable to getting sick and becoming bankrupt, living fewer years than we could, losing more babies in infancy.
We pride ourselves on our exceptionalism and our independence. We shouldn’t take pride in paying exceptionally more for worse outcomes. We need to be independent of for-profit health care. We need true freedom.
Midori Krieger
Northfield