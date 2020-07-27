This year has been an extraordinarily strange year at the library. Due to COVID-19, we closed the library at the end of March and took stock in what was needed in order to reopen safely. While we were closed, staff for the most part worked from home and planned for the future of library services for the rest of 2020.
During this time, we have purchased more e-books for our patrons, which can be accessed from anywhere. We began providing curbside pickup in April, and opened at the end of May after creating a detailed plan of cleaning, training, safe-distancing and quarantining.
We ask that everyone in the building, staff and patrons, wear masks for the safety of others, and that has been working well. Our visits and checkouts have slowly climbed since we reopened and we are now at about half of the business that we would usually do in the summer — which is where we want to be, right now. Our patrons are very grateful that we are open for browsing, checkout and computer use. We still provide curbside pickup or delivery for those who need or want that service.
The pandemic has severely impacted our bread-and-butter services including adult, children’s and teen programming, story times, Summer Reading, Books & Stars, book clubs and meetings.
We have not had in-library programming since March. In its place, staff have learned to translate in-person programs to virtual; for instance, Books & Stars programs are recorded from our Division Street patio and streamed on Facebook and the city’s public access channels.
Book clubs, dance workshops, an author talk, and more have gone online, and virtual story times (both bilingual and English-only) will start again in the fall. Our popular Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will look different this year, with most programs being virtual. We’ve taken the bookmobile out for several bilingual driveway story times, but most of our outreach services, including the BookBike, have been reduced for now. On the other hand, our library collections, website and e-resources are seeing renewed attention. We continue to publish, online and in print, the Link newsletter, and provide Link services at the library for new residents. We fully expect that these limits to in-person programming and events will continue for the remainder of 2020; in the meantime we look forward to continuing to serve our patrons in innovative ways.
Information technology
The city Information Technology department provides mostly internal support to ensure that our technological systems are secure, workin, and up-to-date. They also work to develop technology-related initiatives for all of Northfield. In the past year, IT staff has worked to transition the broadcast capabilities of the city through Northfield Public Broadcasting, the public access channels. Along with this, they worked to add public displays in viewable areas like the Fifth and Division kiosk and library. In the Council Chambers, IT staff completed the hearing loop project to allow for hearing impaired people to hear meetings via T-Coil technology. Thank you to the College City Sertoma Club for their assistance in funding that project. The installation and setup of a new, hyperconverged solution was completed to allow for the availability of more system resources. Continually, they work with Jaguar Communications and Metronet to determine ways to provide greater connectivity between city buildings and fiber-optic cable access to residents in Northfield, in order to achieve equitable and reliable access to the internet for all.
Arts & Culture Commission
As a part of our first year of Public Art projects supported by the city, the Art Information Kiosk was completed and installed in early March; due to the pandemic, we did not hold an event celebrating its completion. For a second year, the ACC is partnering with the Northfield Downtown Development Corp. and the Guild for the Artists on Main Street initiative. For the 2020-21 Public Art initiative, the underpasses at Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway will have murals installed at the entrances to and inside of each tunnel; the artist selected through a Public Art Review Committee process is Adam Turman. The ACC is partnering with the owner of the Domino’s building on East Fourth Street in downtown Northfield in the creation of a mural by artist Brett Whitacre.
In another partnership with the NDDC, the metal sculpture, “Threshold” by Kris Swanson was installed at the entrance to the west side of the Riverwalk near Basil’s Pizza. The ACC continues with its successful community-wide initiatives including implementation of the city’s Cultural Plan, public poetry, High School sculpture, the Living Treasure Award and art in City Hall.