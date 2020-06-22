After witnessing the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, we are reminded of an ongoing reality: our society and culture does not value black and brown humans. This tragedy is another violent symptom of underlying structural inequities and racism built into our power structures and society.
Right here in Rice County
This is not just an issue for major cities. Our rural communities of Faribault and Northfield are not exempt. COVID-19 infections in Rice County highlight the fact that we are not immune from structural inequalities and racism. This week, Rice County Public Health reported 36% of COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in individuals who identify as black, and 33% of cases were in those who identify as Hispanic, while 5.4% and 7.9% of Rice County overall identify as black and Hispanic, respectively. These racial and ethnic disparities are compounded by geographical ones. As of June 12, 87% of Rice County COVID-19 cases were people living in Faribault, yet Faribault makes up just 34% of the population of Rice County. These numbers represent more than three times the proportion of those populations in Faribault.
Currently, Rice County is home to some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in Minnesota, with the sixth-highest incidence rate in the state and second highest in Minnesota’s southeast region.
These statistics are shocking but not surprising. These disparities are a product of embedded inequities. While many Rice County residents have the privilege of working from home, many of our black and Hispanic residents work in jobs that have been deemed “essential.” These communities have been showing up to work – while putting their own health at risk – to support their community without question or hesitation. While many businesses and commerce were shut down by state order, our black and Hispanic neighbors went to work to ensure our society had what it needed when we were most vulnerable.
This pandemic has amplified existing challenges and weaknesses for all. However, these challenges have been profoundly impactful for the same groups who already carry a disproportionate burden of disease and structural barriers to opportunity. We have all had to re-think our modes of transportation, where and how we get our food, and how to go about our lives at home to ensure our own safety. Significant portions of our community face these challenges every day, and this crisis has only magnified it. Patients testing positive for COVID-19 often live in multi-generational homes or reside in vulnerable renting situations, which makes it particularly difficult for these groups to isolate when they are already at their most vulnerable.
It’s everybody’s responsibility
At best, structural challenges like these are nobody’s fault – and everybody’s responsibility. I encourage you to take some time to think about how you get your food, your shelter, and your healthcare. Think about how these things came to be. What do you take for granted? Where does your food come from? What do you expect your community should do for you in times of need? Do you expect paid time off? Are you able to easily isolate yourself from your family if you become ill? Can you be at home while your children must be home schooled?
These questions — and their answers — are tangible realities of longstanding disparities. Also consider how we might come together to collaborate in new ways around solving these issues that cut across our entire society and culture — right here in Rice County.