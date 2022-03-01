To the Editor
The incumbent Greenvale Township Supervisor Greg Langer and the incumbent Clerk Linus Langer are two of the most community-minded people I have come across. They work for everyone in the Township, to answer questions, explain processes and help the township succeed in the future, all while staying current on Minnesota Association of Township rules and best practices. Greg Langer puts in countless hours, interfaces with citizens as well as multiple Dakota County and area township entities to work collaboratively on projects, information sharing and doing what is best for the Township.
Linus Langer has brought the township records online (per MAT and Secretary of State operational rules), continues to be diligent in filing documents with the county and state as needed, and follows the public meeting and information guidelines for records requests.
The two folks running opposite the incumbents claim to want "transparency in government" but a recent opportunity to put their money where their mouth is resulted in Dave Roehl, Supervisor Candidate, and Jane Dilley, Clerk Candidate, refusing to participate in the Greenvale Township Preservation Watch forum, answering questions formulated by citizens from a moderator about the "whys and hows" of township government as they would do it and believe it should be done. This forum will be presented on the Greenvale Township Preservation Watch You-Tube Channel on March 6, 2022.
Roehl has previously served on the board but was not an active participant in meetings, always looking to specific members of the audience for guidance on motions and votes.
He also did not take advantage of the Minnesota Association of Townships semi-annual free training days, in an effort to stay current on topics, laws, and decisions effecting Township Governance, which makes one a more effective supervisor.
Dilley and Roehl have aligned themselves with a group of malcontents that spread misinformation and erroneously believe the current (and some members of former) Board is not sharing public information. They want to let any and all types of non-ag businesses function in the rural-ag township of Greenvale with no guidelines, conditions or restrictions. This group, in the past, also had members on the Board who regularly met for coffee as a quorum (2 of the 3 supervisors), which clearly does not appear transparent to this citizen.
Greg Langer and Linus Langer represent honesty in Grassroots Government and deserve the good citizens of Greenvale to let them continue to represent them.
Election day is March 8, 2022.
Darcy White
Northfield