When we build trust in government through transparency, we in turn can inspire greater community member confidence, communication, and involvement. I’m grateful that Northfield is an active, engaged, intelligent, and vibrant community. Maintaining and growing this culture, which is rare, is important to sustaining a healthy, strong community.
Effective government requires that people trust it: its processes, its rules, its decisions.
Transparency is essential to building this trust. Making sure deliberations and decisions happen in the open, with honesty and accountability are integral to people’s faith in those outcomes.
One of the ways that we build that trust as elected and appointed officials is by honoring the Open Meeting Law {span}—{/span} both the letter of the law and its intent. City meetings that have a majority of members present that intentionally discuss, decide, or receive information as a group on issues relating to the official business of that body must be open to the public. Compliance with this law ensures that we do our official city business at an open meeting where you, our community members, are able to be present.
How we conduct our meetings is another way that we build trust and encourage community involvement. Creating a safe space for people to share their sometimes differing perspectives or ask questions encourages open discussion of issues and honest differences of opinion. We can either demonstrate that city hall is a safe place to voice one’s point of view … or not. In our community, where there’s no shortage of opinions, this can sometimes take significant effort on the part of all participating. Each time we succeed in showing respect and honor for one another, we not only build trust but a stronger community.
This becomes even more important when the majority of our city meetings are recorded live. It also enables you to view a true, accurate recording of what transpired at the meeting at your leisure. Placing council packets, meeting minutes, city code, committee information and true, accurate recordings of city meetings on the city website is another way that we build trust through transparency. Making all of this information readily available to the public on our city website is just plain good governance and keeps you informed and educated on what’s happening within the city. Thank you to our many city staff that diligently work to keep our city website accurate and up to date!
I hope that you are enjoying the summer, and the return of gatherings of friends, neighbors, and family. Thank you for all that you do to make our community open, safe and welcoming!