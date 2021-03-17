For Minnesota to be a state that works for everyone, we have to ensure that people with disabilities and older adults can access the care they need. This is a matter of human dignity and sometimes, it’s a matter of life and death.
This session, I’m the lead author on legislation that will create a living wage for personal care assistants.
Personal care assistants provide essential care services to seniors and people with disabilities in their homes. There are 44,000 Minnesotans with disabilities, and older adults, who rely on PCA services. 55,000 Minnesotans work as PCAs. Of these care providers, 82% are women and 62% are people of color. According to a 2020 legislative report, though, the average PCA makes $12.38 per hour. Too many PCAs work multiple jobs and still live in poverty. This low wage also results in high turnover in the workforce, reducing the quality of care and creating instability in the lives of those who depend on this care.
To truly value our elders, and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors with disabilities, we need to value their caregivers. To stabilize this portion of the caregiving workforce, we need to pay a living wage.
Last year, I hosted a town hall highlighting the need to pay PCAs a living wage. I asked a member of our panel who relies on PCA services, what it means for her when she isn’t able to find a PCA to care for her. She said, “I don’t mind being honest with you. Sometimes it means I soak the bed because I can’t get to the bathroom. Sometimes I go without a shower for four to five days.” Another person said to me, “The person who helps me survive from day to day is my PCA.”
In another meeting with disability advocates, they began the meeting with a moment of silence.
The moment of silence was for the people with disabilities who had died because they weren’t able to access PCA services.
Last session, in the midst of the COVID-19 emergency, I worked closely with the late Sen. Jerry Relph to secure a temporary rate increase to stabilize this workforce, and now it is time for a long-term solution.
This legislation establishes a cost-based, data-driven rate framework for PCA services. It utilizes data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to build a reimbursement rate based on current wage data, and it develops a competitive workforce factor to make sure PCA wages are keeping up with similarly situated workers in the private economy.
The bill will positively impact 100,000 Minnesotans: those who need PCA services, those who provide PCA services and their families too. Passing this legislation will benefit some of the most vulnerable Minnesotans, while valuing workers who are offering essential care with compassion, skill and dedication.
The legislation has broad support, and it is time to get it done. The care of people with disabilities and older adults depends on it.