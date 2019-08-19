To the editor:
The state of Israel has banned two U.S. congresswomen from visiting Israel. One is Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Then the ban has been somewhat lifted. There would be a condition: They could not say certain things. That is shocking news. Normally U.S. congressmen are welcomed to countries with whom we are allied. A few critical remarks are part of the process.
Rep. Omar has criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians living in the West Bank. The West Bank is not a part of Israel, but it is an area that Israel has occupied for about 50 years.
No doubt the issues are complicated. However, one factor stands out for me: Although Israel is a modern, developed country, it continues to be a major recipient of U.S. foreign aid. Each year Israel receives $3.8 billion from the U.S. When our country gives aid and assistance to another country, we expect that the funds will further our goals and policies and also the policies of the recipient state. We don’t say, “Spend it however you will. We trust you. No strings attached.”
One way we have of checking how aid money is spent is by visiting congressmen and congresswomen. We want them to be free to visit and to observe and to say what they see. Quite often the critics have a point. The host country might not like to hear criticisms. Are the Palestinians living in the West Bank being treated badly? If that is so, that is something that long-range is good for Israel to hear. And it is also long-range good for the U.S. to know and respond to.
David J. Habermas
Northfield