To the editor:
There has been a lot of discussion about the issue of guns at the Minnesota State Fair during the past few weeks.
Are the readers of this paper aware that the Rice County Fair allows open carry of firearms? During a volunteer activity at the fair this past July, I observed a man bend over to sign a petition which exposed a handgun tucked into the waistband of his shorts. I couldn’t believe that it was legal to carry firearms at this fair, and on my way out, I asked a member of the sheriff’s department at a booth if it was legal to openly carry guns at the fair. He told me that “if you had a permit you could openly carry an AK-47 down the midway.”
Some people have expressed the opinion that they need to protect themselves with their handguns at the fair. Studies have actually shown that those carrying guns in public are four or more times more likely to be shot than those that don’t carry guns (AM J Public Health. 2009 November; 99(11):2034-2040. It is horrific to imagine a scene in a crowded area such as a fair where a potential shooter is engaged in a gunfight with armed and only minimally trained civilians.
I encourage those of you who agree with me that weapons should be banned from county and state fairs to contact the Rice County Fair Board to tell them what you think and then to boycott the fair until they change this reckless policy. I also encourage you to contact the Minnesota State Fair in support of their policy to ban weapons at the fair.
Anne Larson
Northfield