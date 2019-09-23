To the editor:
I write in regard to the front page story of Democrat Rep. Todd Lippert’s bill in the Legislature in which he proposes introducing sex education in our public schools at quite a young age.
In the first place, I want us to have local control over the curriculum taught in our schools, not mandated by the state. And in the second place, after reading the proposed materials to be used, I very strongly oppose this program.
Those in support of this bill want to introduce materials to children from age 10 on up. The book suggested to be used is “It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie Harris. With cartoon drawings of people in a sexual act to descriptions of different types of sex acts, it is saying that any and all of these are “normal.” But to the general public, many are dangerous, unsanitary and may result in serious health problems. And what type of research decided that a 10 year old is in need of this?
Planned Parenthood is a backer of this program, but I rebut their claim of trying to help young people, after all, their clinics abort more than 300,000 children in a year’s time. And they keep ultrasound and other pertinent information from pregnant woman so they can’t see how fully developed these disposable “clusters of cells” are. Keep Planned Parenthood out of the classroom.
As to my (non) representative, Todd Lippert, who is senior pastor of a Christian church in Northfield, while his intentions may be good, I think that to have him push this open-ended curriculum shows him to be misguided. He says people will have an opportunity to revise the material or students may opt out, but we all know that if this isn’t handled with a strong microscope and a fine-tooth comb, we’ll be exposing children to confusing material far beyond their understanding and robbing them of their childhood.
I would like to see Lippert show deep concern for the failings of some of our schools and the low scores in reading, math and the sciences. Or maybe he could work on transparency in state government hiring, the failures of state programs, MNLARS and DHS, the unaccountability of state employees to properly do their jobs instead of throwing away taxpayers' money. Those are examples of state-run programs that already have been mishandled.
Kathy Brown Dodds
Lonsdale