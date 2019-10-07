John and Wanda Benjamin of Northfield Lines sponsored A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation invitation to over 12 health organizations across Minnesota to join together in Minneapolis to discuss how we can effectively screen more people for early lung cancers while they are still curable. Mammography screening for breast cancer has saved many lives over the last 60 years, while lung cancer remains the No. 1 cause of cancer deaths for both women and men. Jamie Studts, PhD, presented data on how Kentucky is leading the fight against lung cancer deaths in a state with the highest lung cancer rate in the country. While medical care in Minnesota is one of the best nationally, Minnesota has been slow to implement screening for lung cancer as recommend by the United States Preventative Services Task Force. Thank you, John and Wanda Benjamin, for your generosity that will help save lives not only in Northfield but across Greater Minnesota.
