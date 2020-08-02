To the editor:
We all care about our planet. Across skin color, geography, and class, we all want to drink clean water and breathe clean air; we all deserve to enjoy trees and boundary waters and the Midwestern harvest. Unfortunately, our beloved Earth is experiencing a climate crisis. For decades, a handful of greedy corporations have put profit before people: extracting oil from our lands, contaminating our waters, polluting our air. Certain corporate CEOs have grown richer from exploiting our planet, hoarding money in their island homes, while the American people suffer.
I’m a Carleton student and a member of Generation Z. The future may not be livable — floods and droughts may mean I won’t be able to feed myself and my community, rising seas will likely sink Florida and New York, forest fires and the decline of biodiversity will increase pandemics.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. I can see a different future instead — one where we mitigate rising temperatures and protect our planet; where we install inexpensive, renewable energy grids and drive electric cars and buses; where we restore our forests and celebrate our boundary waters; where we have fair labor practices and include everyone, across race and religion, in a better future for Minnesota and America, no exceptions.
The renewable energy future is one that we can see. Next, it’s one that we must be. The November election will define my lifetime: will we vote for the future we deserve? We must. For the presidency, we need to vote for Joe Biden. And along with Joe, we must vote Jon Olson for state Senate and Todd Lippert for state House, two kind, smart local candidates who champion a better Northfield, a better Minnesota, a better future for everyone. Jon Olson and Todd Lippert share our Minnesota values of caring for one another and our planet, and we will be fortunate to have them in St. Paul fighting for us.
Request your absentee ballot now and vote.
Maya Stovall
Northfield