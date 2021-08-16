Fall is a marvel of a season with so many things to celebrate.
As a returning Midwesterner, I feel like fall is Midwest at its best and the season I look forward to the most. One of the things I love most about library work is that there is always something wonderful to look forward to, whether it be the release of a new book by a beloved author, an exciting program just around the corner, or just a favorite season on the way (cozy fall reading and ghost stories, anyone?). A major fall event we eagerly anticipate and prepare for every year is our annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
Each fall, Americans observe Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This year on Sept. 18, the Northfield Public Library will hold its fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Central Park and we are thrilled to invite everyone to join us for a whole day of exciting performances, music, activities for the whole family, and delicious food and drink from around the world. The library would like to thank the many local businesses, supporters and educational partners who contributed to the funding of this year’s event.
If you’re like me and just the suggestion of fall and cooler temperatures makes you think of spending more time in the kitchen, then be sure to check out some of the beautiful cookbooks newly arrived at the library. “Columbiana: a rediscovery of recipes & rituals from the soul of Colombia '' by Mariana Velásquez is a gorgeous collection of over a 100 recipes for contemporary Colombian cuisine that is sure to bring warm flavors to your family table. Another recent addition worth checking out, “The food of Oaxaca: recipes and stories from Mexico's culinary capital” by Alejandro Ruiz will have you making your own tortillas, moles, and tamales.
Brush up your Spanish language skills, or choose from over 100 other languages with multiple dialects represented, for free from the comfort of your couch with the Transparent Languages app. The app can be found under the list of databases on our website: mynpl.org.
If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, be sure to check out the outstanding films available on Kanopy. I recommend "Windows on the World" (2019), a drama starring Edward James Olmos about a family in Mexico searching for a loved one who went missing on Sept. 11th, 2001, from the Windows on the World restaurant in the Twin Towers, and "Neruda" (2016), a Golden Globe-nominated film starring Gael Garcia Bernal as a policeman chasing Pablo Neruda, poet and important 20th century political figure.
We hope to see you Sept. 9 for our “History of the Archer House River Inn” program with local historian Susan Hvistendahl. Registration is required to attend this event so visit guides.mynpl.org for more information.