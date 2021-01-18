When I took the oath of office for the second time on Jan. 5, I promised to uphold the constitutions of both the United States and Minnesota. These documents begin with the word, “We.”
The object of government in Article 1 of the Minnesota Constitution “is the security, benefit and protection of the people.” Our government is where we act together for our benefit. No matter the color of our skin, where we’re from, or how we pray, our government is for all of us.
Those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 believed that our government is for some of us. One image of that day that I can’t shake is of an insurrectionist marching through the Capitol with a Confederate flag.
According to the Washington Post, “dozens of people on a terrorist watchlist were in Washington for pro-Trump events Jan. 6,” and “the majority of the watchlisted individuals in Washington that day are suspected white supremacists.”
Eric Fohner, a Columbia University historian of the Civil War, talking about the events of the 6th said, “These people don’t think Black people are really legitimately part of the citizenry, just as in Reconstruction. Anyone carrying a Confederate flag certainly believes that.”
We need to condemn those who terrorized the U.S. Capitol, and the words of President Trump as he incited violence and sympathized, again, with white supremacists and those who continue to call for violence. We also need to turn from the politics of fear and division that has led us to this point. This form of politics that scapegoats Black and brown people, and intentionally seeks to pit rural people against those who live in cities, has come to a violent dead end.
We need a completely different direction and a politics that reclaims the broad “we” at the beginning of our constitution and at the heart of the purpose of our government. It is time we see our shared humanity across our differences, as well as our shared needs. Whether brown, Black, or white, we all need affordable health care. Whether we live in a small town or a large city, we all need affordable housing, good schools for our children, clean water to drink, and more. Coming together across race and geography, we can begin to address our deepest challenges.
I don’t believe we are in a left versus right fight, but we are in an up versus down struggle.
Through the pandemic, the wealthy have gotten wealthier and the largest corporations have become even bigger. We need a politics that embraces our diversity as a strength while insisting that government work for all of us, not just the wealthy few.
As the legislative session continues, my focus will be on creating a budget that works for all Minnesotans, no matter what we look like, where we live, or how we pray. This is the vision of “We the People,” that will move our state and nation forward, together.