Whether you are choosing to walk, bike, drive or roll to move about our community, you should be able to do that safely and easily.
The safe movement of people, goods, and services throughout the community is a long range goal that includes creating a highly connected multi-modal transportation network. This goal is guided by our Comprehensive Plan, Complete Streets Policy, Safe Routes to School Plan and Land Use Principles.
• Streets will create an attractive public realm and be exceptional places for people.
• Places will be better connected in part to improve the function of the street network and also to better serve neighborhoods.
With each annual street improvement project we are steadily implementing safety features to make our community safer for people of all ages and abilities. These improvements include street designs with sidewalks, bike trails, improved cross walks with bump outs and rapid flashing beacon lights just to name a few.
We have made significant improvements to increase safety particularly around our schools and other places where there are especially vulnerable people walking and biking.
Rapid flashing beacon lights have been installed at crosswalks at the middle school, high school, and two locations along Hwy 3 and more are in the works.
One of the most straightforward actions we can take to improve everyone’s safety is narrowing crossing distance at corners. These “bump-outs” increase safety for people walking and for people driving, by slowing traffic. Minnesota has seen a remarkable increase in speeding which is dangerous for everyone. Intersection designs continue to improve, with benefits for all.
The roundabout at Jefferson Parkway and Hwy 246 has been a major improvement for all users: relieving roadway congestion and making it safer for people of all ages walking, biking and rolling to be able to get through that intersection safely.
There are also times where we consider safety improvements outside of our normal street construction project cycle. Hwy 19 and Lincoln Parkway both fall into this category.
Currently MNDOT’s Hwy 19 corridor from Lonsdale to Northfield is scheduled to receive a mill and overlay in 2026. We have brought together representatives from our first responder agencies, educational institutions, hospital, major industrial businesses, long term care center, and city and county public servants to highlight the areas of concern and ensure that this major corridor is safe for all users.
In the spring and fall of this year the city and the school district will be studying Lincoln Parkway to identify safety design improvements for people walking and biking. Parking and traffic flow will also be analyzed for potential improvements. This is in addition to the temporary delineators at two cross walks, dynamic speed signs, parking signage and the improved vehicle stacking for student pick up and drop off that were installed.
With one project at a time, we are building a community that’s safe for people of all ages and abilities to move around in.