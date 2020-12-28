To the editor:
Thank you for your article about the shortage of personal caregivers (Northfield News, Dec. 23). We all want to know that our elders and people with disabilities can live their lives to the fullest. It is apparent from this article and others that the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the crisis in the care industry generally and for personal care attendants in particular. This work is absolutely essential to the health and well being of our elders and those of us with disabilities, yet it is poorly paid. The work can be emotionally difficult and physically taxing and, as the article states, is frequently part time. It is no wonder that there is a shortage of staff!
Much of this necessary work is paid for with tax dollars from both the federal government and Minnesota. As the Minnesota legislature works on the budget in the upcoming legislative session it is urgent and necessary for the budget to include substantial increases in pay for personal care attendants and that must include a way for them to have adequate affordable health care. Of course, this will cost money.
Many people are indeed hurting financially from the current economic upset related to the pandemic. However, there are many people who have continued to do well financially, in spite of turmoil in their work and family arrangements. Likewise, businesses in certain sectors of the economy, particularly construction, technology, and larger companies selling consumer goods, have done quite well. Now is the time for us to make sure that everyone is paying their fair share, so that all of us can earn a decent living, no matter what our work.
I call on our Minnesota House and Senate legislators to take up the challenge of giving our PCAs a living wage and finding a way to provide them with health care, even if it means raising taxes on those of us who are better off. Together we can make Minnesota a place that works for all of us.
Leota Goodney
Northfield