To the editor:
I first met David Ludescher nearly 50 years ago on the high school chess team. He has always been a smart challenger. Dave and his wife Nancy have set great examples as church and community volunteers. During multiple terms served on the Northfield City Council Dave has been an outspoken leader toward independence, and fair and charter-principled government.
I have lived my adult life at a Northfield mailing address. Through work, children’s schools, sports, church and civic activities my family has always felt part of the “community” of Northfield. It has been a special place to live, learn and grow.
Recently local disputes about tax assessments and government organization/authority have threatened that environment.
As a resident of Bridgewater Township, I cannot vote in city of Northfield elections. That is why I challenge the voters of your city to support a leader that listens, acts with fiscal caution, and builds bridges with its neighbors — not walls. I encourage votes for Dave Ludescher in the August primary and the November general election. He can lead Northfield and its township neighbors to a successful future of cooperation, freedom and growth.
Brad Pfahning
Bridgewater Township