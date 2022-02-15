Minnesota is one of the fastest warming states in the country. According to the Department of Natural Resources, since 1951 the average annual temperature in Minnesota has warmed by 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit, faster than national and global rates. We have lost 16 days below freezing, precipitation has increased by 20%, and the number of very heavy precipitation events have increased by 58%.
The data backs up what we are experiencing. The weather is changing, becoming more extreme, and we need every level of government to act now to mitigate climate change.
I’m proud to be a part of the House Climate Action Caucus and to have participated in the drafting of our 1 billion dollar climate plan for this session. We propose can-do projects across our state that mitigate climate change and benefit Minnesotans.
We focus on reducing emissions in four categories: buildings, lands, transportation, and utilities. Here are some highlights.
Buildings:
$150 million for the Weatherization Assistance Program: This program reduces a homeowner’s energy usage an average of 20-25%, saving you money while reducing emissions.
$100 million for school building efficiency: At the Northfield High School, students wear coats in the winter if they sit by the windows. It’s cold. Windows can be upgraded to save energy, reduce costs and emissions, and keep students comfortable. These dollars are needed in many school buildings across the state.
Transportation:
$240 million for bus rapid transit lines, electric buses and school buses: Bus Rapid Transit is a very practical and popular way to add more transit, reduce congestion on freeways, and promote racial equity. Electric buses improve air quality.
$50 million for Greater Minnesota Transit, and a study for passenger rail through Northfield to Albert Lea: Not every household in Greater Minnesota can afford a car, or multiple vehicles, and many want to reduce the amount they drive. More transit options are good for Greater Minnesota too.
$35 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and electric vehicle rebates. The electric vehicle transition is underway. We will help Minnesotans afford electric vehicles and charge them.
Lands:
$30 million to Plant a Tree for Every Minnesotan. We propose planting 5.7 million additional trees in each of the next four years by accelerating conservation planting, boosting the living snow fence program, and replacing trees lost to Emerald Ash Borer. Trees pull carbon out of the air, and sequester it in the soil.
$30 million for development and commercialization of Forever Green Crops. These crops, like Kernza, Pennycress, and Winter Camolina, keep the landscape covered year round, protecting soil from erosion, sequestering carbon, and providing more profitable options for farmers.
$20 million for soil health grants for farmers. All of these practices make the soil more resilient as the weather gets more extreme, and some naturally sequester significant amounts of carbon too.
Climate change is a big challenge that requires bold solutions. In the House DFL, we have a clear plan to move us towards a more resilient and sustainable future.