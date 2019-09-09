To the editor:
A long line of children and their parents filled the hallway at the NCRC on Aug. 21 as children waited for their opportunity to choose a new backpack and receive a bag of school supplies from Operation Backpack.
A total of 525 children were served by the program this year. Children also had the opportunity to receive a free book from Northfield Promise, and volunteers from Northfield Library provided story time and activities in the hallway during the morning.
The Operation Backpack Committee would like to thank the churches, businesses, service groups, individuals, and families who gave money for the purchase of backpacks and school supplies, as well as those who donated new backpacks and school supplies. We appreciate the help given by community volunteers who helped us prepare for the distribution day. Thanks also to the Community Action Center for qualifying families for the program and helping on distribution day.
This was the 27th year for Operation Backpack in Northfield. Thanks again to all in the Northfield community who have helped to make this program successful. You are appreciated!
Donations are accepted at any time throughout the year. Checks can be mailed to Operation Backpack, Box 804, Northfield, MN.
The Operation Backpack Committee (Pam Franz, Kathy Lillevold, Carol Korda, Ruth Paulson, Marge Randolph, Ruth Sommers, Merrell Thornton and Lin Wolf)