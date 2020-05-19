To the editor:
As we consider the meaning of Memorial Day, let’s not only honor those who have made the supreme sacrifice, let’s also to think about how we can reduce the need for members of the military to be placed in harm’s way.
Climate scientists have long warned that a lethal combination of heat and humidity will make parts of the planet uninhabitable for months at a time in the near future. New research finds that future is now.
The survivability threshold is a general designation. Like wind-chill, it merges multiple measures to give a sense of the danger to humans and other life forms. This threshold combines heat and humidity into a heat index. As with wind-child, the length of exposure is also important. A combination of those factors can prove fatal. These conditions have already come at lower extreme humid-heat levels. Recent mass-casualty events have occurred with wet-bulb temperatures (another way to measure heat) of about 28 degrees Celsius, including the 2003 European heat wave, which killed more than 70,000 people and the 2010 Russian heat wave that killed more than 50,000 people.
A study — published in the May, 2020 issue of the journal, Science Advances, under the title “The emergence of heat and humidity too severe for human tolerance” — found the Persian Gulf, along with parts of Pakistan, is already susceptible to novel severe events.
The researchers found that conditions briefly crossed into the danger zone on 14 occasions, according to 40 years of hourly data. Readings of 33 degrees Celsius, have come 80 times, and 31 degrees Celsius have occurred about 1,000 times, reaching beyond the Middle East and southern Asia. Dozens of extreme events have occurred along the U.S. Gulf Coast, including New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi.
According to the United States Army War College, “Sea level rise, changes in water and food security, and more frequent extreme weather events are likely to result in the migration of large segments of the population. Rising seas will displace tens (if not hundreds) of millions of people, creating massive, enduring instability. This migration will be most pronounced in those regions where climate vulnerability is exacerbated by weak institutions, weak governance and underdeveloped civil society. Recent history has shown that mass human migrations can result in increased propensity for conflict and turmoil as new populations intermingle with and compete against established populations.”
Our patriotic duty to support our troops requires that we be informed about the effects of climate change on our national security and that we keep that information in front of our elected officials, the civilians most responsible for how we use the military in dangerous times.
Richard DeBeau
Bruce W. Morlan
Northfield Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Rotary Climate Action Team