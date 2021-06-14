To the editor:
I write today to urge Minnesota voters to support an election process that is gaining acceptance across the United States in local and statewide elections. Sometimes referred to as “instant runoff voting,” Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) opens up the political process and levels the playing field for all candidates. It allows voters to express their true preference rather than facing a zero-sum game between the two major political parties, and it ensures results that accurately reflect the electorate’s diverse spectrum of political views.
RCV prevents candidates from winning elections without achieving a majority of the vote. Candidates that win elections with a plurality of the vote instead of a majority govern with only the support of a minority of voters. By requiring candidates to win with a majority in single-seat elections or a winning threshold in multi-seat elections, candidates need to move beyond their base and build broad coalitions of support.
Other benefits of RCV include the elimination of spoiler candidates, the encouragement of more civil campaigning, and a reduction in the influence of money in election outcomes. Voters are less likely to vote for someone they don’t like (a “lesser of two evils” vote). Candidates are less likely to attack each other because they need to think beyond the either/or environment of today’s partisanship.
In local city elections, RCV eliminates the need for costly primaries. Keeping election costs down will allow more candidates to run, including women and people of color, because the cost of entry will be lower.
Twenty-one jurisdictions in the US used RCV in their most recent elections, and 52 jurisdictions are projected to use RCV in upcoming elections. That represents two states (Maine and Alaska), one county, 26 cities outside of Utah and 23 Utah cities. In Minnesota, RCV will be used this year in four cities: Minneapolis, Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka.
I urge Minnesota legislators to refrain from supporting a section of the omnibus budget bill currently under debate in conference committee in St. Paul that calls for the outright banning of RCV.
Instead, please encourage your legislators to support the adoption of statewide RCV. For more information about RCV, visit www.fairvoteMN.org.
Sincerely,
Dan Bergeson
Northfield