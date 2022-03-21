What could you do with $50,000 a day? Every day that the state does not pay the debt owed to the federal government on the Unemployment Insurance trust fund, $50,000 in interest accrues.
With a historic $9.3 billion budget surplus, there is no excuse not to pay down this debt and prevent massive tax hikes to our main street businesses. The Department of Employment and Economic Development notified employers across the state an agreement had to be reached by March 15. Otherwise, they would see steep tax increases.
Hundreds of thousands of hard-working Minnesotans relied on unemployment benefits to pay their bills and put food on the table for their families while navigating the uncertainty of business closures during the pandemic.
Now, every employer is facing a tax increase. I’ve heard from local businesses ranging from a 30% to a 130% increase, whether they were able to keep their employees on the payroll or not.
On Feb. 14, the Minnesota Senate passed legislation with strong bipartisan support to pay off the Unemployment Insurance trust fund debt and interest owed to the federal government and replenish the trust fund. Every dollar from the trust fund went directly to employees.
Passing this bill and taking care of the state’s responsibility to preserve and protect unemployment insurance without placing that burden on businesses, which would result in even higher prices on goods and services on hard-working families, was of utmost importance to me and my colleagues.
The companion bill in the Minnesota House has been held up in the Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy Committee since Feb. 7. On two occasions House Republicans made a motion to suspend the rules and bring the legislation to the House floor for a vote, and on both occasions, the Democrat-controlled House voted against it.
Even Gov. Tim Walz has said solving the Unemployment Insurance trust fund problem is a critical issue.
I cannot stress enough how leaving this debt unpaid will impact every Minnesotan. Businesses may be forced to increase their prices to stay afloat. All while at a time Minnesotans are facing record-high inflation on essential items.
We’ve done our job in the Senate and passed legislation to prevent this. Now it is time for the House to step-up and do their job.
Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, represents District 20 in the Minnesota Senate.