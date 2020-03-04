During African-American History Month, a syndicated feature in the Wednesday, Feb. 26 edition of the Northfield News caught my eye, “Today in History — February 26” featured an AP photo of two black men held under arrest by a state highway patrolman and an unidentified person in civilian clothing with what appears to be an automatic weapon of some kind. The caption for the photo, only three sentences long, refers to “rioting at Columbia Tennessee, February 26, 1946” in which “four policemen and several blacks were wounded” in a dispute between a white civilian and black customers over a radio repair.
Both the photograph and the caption are misleading; neither make it plain why the date was of historic importance. There is more to the story, alright, including the fact that two black citizens were killed under disputed circumstances while in the custody of white law enforcement officers, that most of the “rioting” was not by black members of the community, and the events in Columbia led to the country’s first Presidential Commission on Civil Rights, which included among its recommendations a call to make lynching a federal crime (an initiative which has still not been adopted, though there is currently a bill passed by the House under consideration in the Congress).
The incidents of 1946 in Columbia began as a fight between a white worker and a black man and his mother over a radio repair dispute in a community of 8,000, already experiencing significant racial tension. The argument exploded into a complicated event, developing over several days, that has since been called the “first major racial confrontation” following World War II. Armed groups in black and white sections of the city gathered and prepared for violent confrontation. Fearful of white mob violence and/or black insurrection, local authorities called for help from the state highway patrol, as well as state guardsmen. Black residents were also uneasy, well aware of five lynchings of young black men that had occurred in the county in the past couple of decades. They were fearful that the young black man in the fight over the radio (a returning WWII veteran) might also be lynched.
Four white policemen who entered the black business section of Mink Slide were wounded— and withdrew. When all lights in Mink Slide were extinguished or shot out to slow a feared white mob, law officials felt they must act. Highway patrolmen and later state guardsmen swept the area, and without warrants, searched homes for weapons, and allegedly stole and damaged black-owned property, and shot indiscriminately into homes, before mass-arresting 100 black residents. Two black men were killed and a third wounded while in police custody. Twenty five black men were charged with attempted murder of white law enforcement officers. Thurgood Marshall, an attorney for the NAACP, and other attorneys were called to the community, and over a period of months they were able to get all but one of the black men released.
In the aftermath, the NAACP and other groups persuaded President Harry S. Truman to appoint a President’s Committee on Civil Rights, which issued a report on US race relations in October 1947. Truman acted on some of the recommendations by executive order and by referral to other agencies, taking the first few post-war steps to improve race relations. Marshall went on to be appointed the first black U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
The several-day “riot” at Columbia became an important post-war forebear of race and urban riots, violence and hate crimes yet to come in the US, even up to this time. The 1946 event in Columbia was not just a simple arrest of a few black men, or some slight injuries to citizens and police, but a confused and complex, but full-blown detonation of racial mistrust and fear which ultimately motivated the U.S., as a nation, to take further steps toward racial justice.
The syndicated feature, which too briefly described Columbia, Tennessee in 1946, omitted to tell, or even hint at, the full story of tensions and conflicts exposed then and persisting to this time in the U.S. — almost 75 years later.