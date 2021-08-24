To the editor:
I strongly oppose the current Kraewood development plan for the Paulson property. I appreciate the work of Rebound Enterprises, Brett Reese, and others in doing thoughtful development in Northfield.
But this project needs to slow down and step back. This one is different — the times and needs are different.
This property is special, unlike others recently developed. It is a large green space with mature trees, hosts good carbon storage (climate change is here!) and is home to the endangered rusty patched bumblebee. It sits near 2 schools (Greenvale complex) and a home for the elderly/disabled, and it is in the middle of a residential area. This is not like the corner of Second Street and Hwy. 3, or the land behind Target, or the downtown site of the new 5th Street Lofts - all of which sit amid previously developed property.
For Northfield’s and nearby residents, there are far better options for development. There is no reason to rush — except from the developers’ point of view. For example, some of the property could be developed with a balance of smaller starter/retirement homes while preserving some green space for citizens and educational purposes. The pandemic has reminded us of the wellness value of outdoor spaces — we need more, not less. It has also reminded us of the economic inequity here in town — we need more economic equity, not less. This means more affordable housing for lower income and older folks, situated in more diverse neighborhoods. The current plan disproportionately favors developers and high-income residents at the expense of nearby residents and town citizens.
Those involved need time to develop a plan that is better for Northfield’s future. Development is necessary and good for Northfield — but not this project, not this place and not during these extraordinary times. We are facing a pandemic, increasing inequity, and accelerating climate change. I much prefer for developers to make somewhat less money (but still a lot) and for the town to develop this property with more thoughtfulness and balance.
A better plan could meet Northfield's stated and future needs for housing while being more compatible with the neighborhood, landscape, and challenges of our times. A better plan should be more strongly aligned with our town's desire to build a future quality of life more focused on economic equity, wellness and climate resilience.
Trish Ferrett
Northfield