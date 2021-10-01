To the editor:
On Oct. 5, I hope the Northfield City Council will approve the petition to require an environmental assessment worksheet for the proposed Kraewood development. Just this week federal wildlife officials declared 20 animals extinct due to development, pollution, habitat loss and other consequences of human activities. The worsening global biodiversity crisis threatens a million species with extinction, many within decades (NYT 9/28/2021).
Every person, city, county, state and nation must do what they can to address this crisis. Approving an environmental assessment Worksheet is the least we can do to ensure that Northfield's growth and well-being is handled responsibly, with the care and attention to environmental issues that affect all life on the planet, including ours! In no way am I suggesting that an apartment building including 40 apartments for lower income residents should not be built. We need this housing in Northfield. I just want it to be built in as sustainable a way as possible.
Asking the proposed Kraewood developer to conduct an environmental assessment is not too much to ask. Please let the Mayor and your City Councilperson know your views on the matter before the Oct. 5 Council meeting.
Linda Burdell
Northfield