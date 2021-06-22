To the editor:
Jacobs Engineering of Texas’ initial consultant’s report in March 2019 has now been updated. Proposed upgrade costs of $14.7 million are in addition to the costs of replacing the city’s biodigester that was incinerated in May 2018, estimated by AGA at $15-20 million.
The new report recommends spending $1 million for a water main connection to support a fire suppression sprinkler system. Did the March 2019 Jacobs report recommend a fire suppression system and did the city council ignore it? David Bennett, Northfield director of public works, told me that the City Council never considered fire suppression needs.
It is now three long years since the biodigester fire, and the related, subsequent spill of 1 million gallons of raw sewage into the Cannon River that caused Fourth of July 2018 closure of Lake Byllesby. Justin Wagner, department head, told AGA last December that the final bill on the project was imminent. Six months later Jacobs recommends a serious upgrade to the plant and serious attention to fire suppression.
This needs the attention of all Northfield taxpayers because AGA is asserting to League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, the city’s insurer, that the three interrelated disasters that all occurred at 2:30 a.m. when no one was on duty (the 2018 internal flood, fire and spill) were caused by Northfield employee negligence in not enforcing a May 2017 contract.
The resulting flood in the treatment plant destroyed the pumps and led to the string of calamities.
But it need not cost Northfield taxpayers to bail out the city if LMCIT will pay the $15 million to $20 million biodigester fire claim in return for Northfield to agree to a proactive loss prevention program, in cooperation with NAFRS, AGA and LMCIT.
Doug Jones
Northfield