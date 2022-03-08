The Northfield School District has a strong reputation for effectively managing its financial resources. It has been 11 years since the district had to make any significant reductions in its programming. Our financial oversight was recently validated through a bond rating by Standard & Poor’s, who assigned the district a prestigious AA+ bond rating. Only three school districts in the state have a better bond rating than Northfield and only two others have an equivalent bond rating.
Unfortunately, the district is experiencing declining enrollment. Recently, the district commissioned a demographic study that indicates we will have approximately 400 fewer students over the next ten years. The study points to lower birth rates and lack of sufficient local housing inventory as the primary drivers of this loss of students. The vast majority of the district’s funding is directly tied to the number of students enrolled. Fewer students means we will have less money to spend on our students. We will be proactive in reducing our expenditures by $4.5 million over the next two years to meet the reality of fewer students while making sure our budget aligns with the vision, commitments, and benchmarks outlined in the district’s updated strategic plan.
State funding has not kept pace with inflation over the last 30 years. Northfield taxpayers have routinely (and generously) voted to fill in the gaps left by this chronic underfunding from the legislature. This past legislative session provided one of the best increases to the state student funding formula in years: 2.45%. As many of you know, the latest inflation rates are well above 6%. According to Schools for Equity in Education, the per-pupil funding formula would need to be increased by $1,605 to match the spending power it had in 1991.
One budget challenge all Minnesota districts face is the special education cross-subsidy. The special education cross-subsidy is general fund money that districts spend on required (and morally imperative) services for students with disabilities. In fiscal year 2020, Northfield Public Schools spent approximately $5 million out of a $55 million budget on the cross-subsidy. To be clear, these required services are critical to meet the educational needs of children with disabilities. However, the cross-subsidy has a cascading effect on general education programming. These impacts can include larger class sizes or reduced programming and services. That also impacts special education students because they are general education students first.
In St. Paul, legislators are considering how to use the projected $9.3 billion budget surplus responsibly. There are competing ideas for these hard earned resources. One investment that would positively impact nearly every district in Minnesota is to fully fund the special education cross-subsidy. Fully supporting these services will relieve the general fund pressure that many Minnesota districts, including Northfield, face right now. The cost of doing so is $780 million, something that is well within the grasp of a Legislature that has more than ten times that in its projected surplus. The special education cross-subsidy is not a new problem. If our state government cannot address this problem with this surplus, there is little chance they will ever address it.
A combination of fewer students, state underfunding, and budget challenges like the special education cross-subsidy have resulted in deficit spending two of the last three years in Northfield. We have maintained a budget reserve that has allowed us to survive the initial impacts of declining enrollment and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have saved a substantial portion of our federal COVID-19 relief aid for budget stabilization. As a responsible school district, we will make these expenditure adjustments to align with the budget impact of lower enrollment. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Right now, our call to action is insisting the Legislature use less than 10% of its forecasted surplus to eliminate the special education cross-subsidy shortfall. Please consider contacting your state representative and senator, advocating for this single strategic investment that will have a cascading impact with positive results for Minnesota schools, especially Northfield.