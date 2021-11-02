To the editor:
Last night in the rain, my friend brought over the Northfield News so that she could read an egregious headline out loud to me and so that she could receive my support and together we could experience shock and grief.
She read: ‘Deathtrap chills at NAG’ – Seasonal suspense is on tap through Halloween at the NAG Theater production of Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap.”
But one fear patrons won’t have to face is a high risk of COVID-19 exposure, as vaccinations and masks are required for all attendees. My mouth dropped open. Chills ran through me. Had we lost our repulsion to culling the unclean, or to segregation of classes?
My ancestors came here from Austria during political unrest. My best friend successfully raised biracial children. Now the bird of freedom is calling again and has landed on the branch of the bodies of all people. The freedom of bodily autonomy to make one’s own decisions about what happens to your body is a sacred right forever supported by our Constitution, the law of the land.
Over 40% of us have decided to decline vaccination and masking, not based on tainted science that has become politicized on party lines, but rather on personal, medical and religious beliefs.
Don’t hide behind the rationale that “there are consequences to decisions.” Stand up like beloved Northfielders. Throw off the fear. Bring us back together to resist the real enemy, the dismantling of our society and community as we have known it.
Diane Miller
Northfield