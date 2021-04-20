To the editor:
The Northfield Climate Action Plan calls for Northfield to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2040 and to be 100% carbon free by 2030 for electricity.
President Obama banned R-22 refrigerant gas beginning in 2015, and sales of new R-22 gas were federally outlawed Jan. 1, 2020. But the city of Northfield purchases 80 gallons of R-22 gas each year to make up what leaks into the atmosphere from the city’s ice arena, at an annual cost of $8,000.
Click on the internet for R-22 greenhouse gas and you find R-22 is 1,810 times worse green ouse gas than CO2. Even natural gas (methane) is just 25 times worse than CO2.
But there is a solution. Honeywell invented Puron (R-410A) which does not deplete the ozone layer. It costs more but it is a less damaging green house gas than R-22.
So AGA (Association for Government Accountability) wishes to ask Beth Kallestad, director of the Northfield Climate Action Plan, why she allows Northfield to spend $8,000 every year for truly the worst greenhouse gas? Why not spend that money on a life-saving, central station fire/smoke detector in the city ice arena? Save lives rather than endanger lives.
Doug Jones
Northfield