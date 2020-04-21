COVID-19 is a public health crisis, and it has caused an economic crisis, too.
The stock market has been volatile, businesses are closing their doors, and millions are staying home to limit the spread of the virus. In our community, we’ve seen some of our favorite restaurants have limited service, our schools are engaged in distance learning, and medical and dental facilities are limited to emergencies. Many people have been laid off or had their incomes reduced. All of this means we in Northfield and people across America are feeling unprecedented economic pain.
To help, our elected leaders have voted to give money directly to the American people. Members of the Republican-led Senate, the Democratic-controlled House, and the Trump administration came together for a $2 trillion package of aid. And, they are considering new remedies, including additional cash payments and assistance to businesses.
“We need cash in the hands of affected families,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas.
“So many people in this country are worried about what happens when their mortgage/rent/car payments/bills are due,” U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Cailfornia, posted on Twitter.
Right now, we need to thank our legislators for their service as they deal with the health crisis and the economic crisis. However, when Congress again is able to turn its attention to climate change—another looming crisis — it should not forget this lesson: Direct cash payments are a simple, transparent, and fair way to support Americans when economic winds are shifting.
Climate change demands that we stop emitting greenhouse gases, which are trapping excess heat in our atmosphere and upsetting our planet’s delicate balance. America needs to move from a fossil fuel-based economy to a clean energy economy. That will be a major change, but it should not be in response to an acute crisis like we’re in now. By planning to give cash payments to Americans, we can ensure a healthy economy while making a gentle transition to a clean energy future.
Here’s how: Congress could put a price on carbon pollution, driving our economy away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy sources, and it could rebate that money as an equal cash payment, or “dividend,” to all Americans each month.
Cash payments put Americans in the driver’s seat because they are empowered to decide how to spend it: pay bills, buy groceries, save or invest in a more energy efficient car, spend it at a local business, or anything else.
This is especially important for low- and middle-income Americans, who might otherwise struggle with cost increases as we shift to a clean energy economy. When dividends are given to everyone, low- and middle-income Americans benefit dramatically. For anyone concerned about the “least of these” in our society — who are uniquely vulnerable to both economic shocks and climate change impacts — direct cash payments are an effective tool to help meet their needs.
Finally, cash dividends are transparent and easy to track, unlike tax offsets. That visibility helps people and our elected officials stay focused on the problem at hand: right now, the pandemic. Soon, climate change.
It's clear that money in the hands of Americans helps keep our economy running. That's why Congress and the president are using that tool in the current crisis. When we've dealt with COVID-19, let's use that same tool to combat climate change.