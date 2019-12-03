I continue to value the opportunity to write a column about joy and compassion. I always appreciate the handwritten thank you notes about a column that I have written. I got more notes about the column on forgiveness last November than the rest of the columns combined so I thought I would try and continue the theme of forgiveness in 2019.
As you read this column, we are at the start of the 2019 holiday season. Each holiday season will bring families together to celebrate and to be thankful. The holiday season can be very joyful for many while for others it can be sad as we think of those family members who have been called home to heaven and will not be with us in 2019.
I know that holidays are all about traditions, some that are new and some that go back decades. I encourage all of you to take advantage of the opportunities that are all around us to volunteer to help others in need. When you are feeling sorry for yourself, always remember that someone is carrying a heavier cross around. If you have food, a roof over your head and family around, consider yourself blessed as not everyone has all three of those. Please continue to slow down during the holidays and enjoy each day that you are blessed to have.
As I stated a year ago, many of us hold onto resentments both large and small. Sometimes we hold on for a short time while at other times we carry this around for a long, long time. I would suggest to those of you carrying around resentments right now is to ask yourself these questions:
1. How much good energy are you wasting by hanging on to a resentment?
2. What would make you move forward and let this go?
3. Is there any part of the resentment that may be your fault?
4. Do you want to live your life looking forward or to continue to drive looking in the rear view mirror of life?
When you feel like you have been “wronged” it is not hard to get angry and upset. You want the other person to know how they made you feel. I can almost guarantee you that if you choose to confront them, they will not get it or understand you and you may feel worse. So, I suggest that in 2019 you pray to God and let it go. To truly forgive is to let go.
When we pray to God for forgiveness, we are praying that God will forgive us for what we have done wrong or where we have fallen short. God always gives us a clean slate, so I suggest that you let it go this year and give the person a clean slate. There is nothing that can be gained by hanging on to what occurred in the past. You can’t change it and you are wasting a great deal of energy by resenting or being angry at someone. Let it go and choose to move forward during the holiday season of 2019.
This holiday season, forgive someone and leave all of the bad feelings behind and move forward. Be the person to step forward with a handshake and a hug and practice the fine art of forgiveness. Life is meant to be lived looking forward, not backward.