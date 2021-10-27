To the editor:
I am a native of Northfield, and I often return to visit my hometown. I was there last week, and enjoyed the craft fair in Bridge Square. Afterward, it was a shock to read of the new plan to make extensive alterations to downtown Northfield.
I have spent my career writing landscape history, and in most towns and cities the central square is the heart of the community. That has always been the case in Northfield. The new plan would rip that heart out for no good purpose. War memorials are classic pieces of civic architecture. They are located in the center of town to keep the memories of those who served our country alive on a daily basis.
If it is moved to Veterans Memorial Park, it will be out of sight to most people for most of the time. How disrespectful. The Bridge Square fountain is beautiful, and was created by Northfield’s well-known sculptor, Ray Jacobson. The idea that the few square feet these two civic amenities occupy would make space for a multitude is unrealistic. The monument and the foundation are beloved fixtures of Northfield’s most iconic space.
I hope Northfielders will unite to oppose these changes. We don’t need to throw a million dollars at a plan that will undermine the identity of our beloved town.
Sincerely,
Jan Albers
Middlebury, Vermont