We are in Thanksgiving season, a time when many come together with family, friends, or a community of importance to them. This is also a time to reflect on the good things in our world and on the history of our country which this holiday honors.
As such, this can also be a time to consider one of the tools that has helped us know ourselves as a country over the years and has aided our country in sharing some of its resources in a balanced way — the Census.
The Census gathers basic information about all of the people living in this country to help us better understand the rich and complex wealth of who we are. This information is used not to follow us individually, but to help us to know who we are as a whole. Only group information is available to the public, never that of an individual for 72 years.
Why should we be thankful for the Census? Many practical reasons — Minnesota receives about $2,500 in federal dollars per person each year based on data collected in the 2010 Census. These funds are used to support a wide range of services, including schools, hospitals, fire stations, roads and waste disposal programs.
Census data is also used by many public and private groups to help in planning. Schools use it to decide how many children from what parts of town they can expect to educate in five-10 years. Businesses use the information to research what services are needed where or what areas might offer a strong employee base. Communities use it to assess where to build new homes or roads. Fire departments have used data to determine areas in need of smoke detectors.
The Census numbers affect governmental representation throughout the country. The data is used by each state to create congressional districts for state and federal offices. The more accurately we count all of us, the more likely we are to keep eight Minnesota representatives in the U.S. House.
The Census also offers us other, more human and fun information. After 72 years, the secure, individual data is available. The Census can be a source of useful and surprising ancestry research, to learn where various relatives were counted in 1790 or 1830 or 1910.
The collected data offers a wealth of historical and fun facts about everything — including Thanksgiving. There are four places in the US with ‘turkey’ in their names. The state forecasted to raise the most turkeys is Minnesota. In 2015, the U.S. produced 841 million pounds of cranberries. And in 2010 there were about 6,500 Wampanoag American Indians in the country, the group of natives who helped those early European settlers survive.
This Thanksgiving, think about the many things for which you are thankful — and also consider how you can help the communities that you value and appreciate by committing yourself to being counted in the 2020 Census. In this way, you can, through one simple act, give back much to your community.