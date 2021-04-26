To the editor:
Let's make this the last Earth Day. Earth Day is one of those things you're supposed to like, but I've never actually seen it accomplish anything. It has no purpose or focus.
On Earth Day 2021 the mayor should proclaim April 22, 2022 as the first Defeat of Climate Crisis Day.
Holidays get boiled down to a few rituals: (1) Unveiling the number. Publicly and in person, the one-year reduction in climate pollution the city did achieve. (2) Cake. Or something fun; others will have better ideas. Maybe no cake if the number is negative. (3) The Next Step. Ask every single citizen to start some new habit that cuts their pollution, beyond what they did last year. I'm getting three quotes on insulation.
And no one says the R word.
Robb Campbell
Northfield