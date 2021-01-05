Last year I started working at Laura Baker Services, providing companionship and care to a woman with disabilities. Like many of the people who do this work, I did not imagine the unexpected gifts I would receive.
For one thing, I began watching TV for the first time in years. In my client’s home, the Food Network provided a friendly background for our rhythm of projects and tasks. We delighted in the family meals cooked by “The Pioneer Woman” and the witty parties of Giada Pamela De Laurentiis. I often left work excited about the idea of cooking something that I had seen on TV.
Then, without warning, my client switched to watching HGTV, the home renovation network. This change was jarring for me. The million-dollar houses and professionally designed kitchens left me feeling insecure and uncomfortable.
Accompanied by my client, who did not seem to share any of my insecurity about this, I eventually became acquainted with the different personalities on the shows. It took weeks, but interest gradually replaced my trepidation. Finally, I was leaving work again wondering tentatively about trying something in my home that I had seen on TV.
I looked at my house with a new perspective. During the past 12 years, we have been so focused on building a farm from nothing that we put many other parts of life on the back burner. For example, we had two couches. One had been in my family since I was 14 years old. The other had been given to us by a friend years ago when she saw the couch sitting out in the community, needing a home, and brought it to us to help remedy our lack of furniture.
Today that same friend helped me take the two old couches to the dump, and I felt like an era had ended. For the first time in my life, I have been considering color schemes and looking for deals so I can intentionally make a room comfortable and full of the colors and textures that I love. Sometimes it feels overwhelming, but then I pretend to be HGTV personality Joanna Gaines who hugs her kids then dives fearlessly into big decorating projects.
Making my home more welcoming feels like changing the way I can relate to the community, and to my family, which is such a gift. This change may seem unrelated to the work I am doing at Laura Baker, but it is not. When we step into any work with the spirit of love, we set ourselves up for unexpected gifts. When that work involves being with people who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, I believe we may find even richer opportunities to be inspired and changed in ways that we can not predict. This is the nature of that work, and I am so grateful for it.