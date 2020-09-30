It has taken me a long time to be able to put into words my thoughts and feelings about the description of those who have served and died for their families in the U.S. military. It’s personal for me.
My grandfather was in the US Army and served in France during World War I. A great uncle also served in the Army at that time.
My father and several uncles served in the army or navy during World War II. Dad and two uncles fought in the Pacific on destroyers or submarines while in the navy. One uncle got his normal, scheduled leave when his submarine returned to its regular battle station in the Pacific. The sub and its men never came back.
Another uncle served on a U.S. Navy ship during the Korean “conflict."
My brother served two tours in Vietnam. He was wounded. Our cousin, along with his fellow Marines, was accidentally sprayed with Agent Orange by an American plane. He returned home disabled in mind and body.
I was lucky after I was drafted into the Army. They stationed me at a desk job in Washington, DC. Some of the men who I trained with did not come back. Afterwards, while struggling with the reasons and meaning of the war, I came to understand that the Vietnam War was a civil war which we should never have interfered in. I remain grateful and I celebrate the sacrifices and lives of my comrades who served there and elsewhere.
None of us were perfect but none were “suckers” or “losers.” Americans who were captured and/or tortured are heroes!
Our Gold Star families whose sons or daughters, fathers and mothers died fighting our battles in World War I and II, in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other dangerous countries deserve our humble gratitude and respect, not ridicule.