To the editor:
There is something so unsettling about losing long-standing fixtures in our lives. They provide us grounding, identity, and that foundation of where we've come from as our life moves forward. We have a false sense that because they've always been there for us they will forever be there for us.
It's one thing to receive the news and grieve post-event as you deal with the aftermath, but a whole different thing to have to watch the destruction process. Initially it's not so bad, there is hope for recovery, but as time passes those chances are torn away bit by bit, piece by piece. There is nothing to do but watch in agony. Those irreplaceable, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted characteristics and qualities melting out of existence. Perhaps a part remains standing, a shell of once was, void of the beautiful details and ability to enter in and experience it.
It was a sad day in Northfield, on the eve of Friday, Nov. 13. As the town slept, the fire raged.
Many are still cleaning up, rebuilding, and grieving the irreplaceable losses from the tornado that swept through the area two years ago. The new views before us still shocking sights and our feelings of "home" forever changed.
Remembering the historical gem of Northfield, the Archer House, and other losses. Places we used to go and people we used to know.
Jana (Anderson) Filipak
Northfield