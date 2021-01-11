To the editor:
A huge thank you to neighbors who are diligently shoveling sidewalks this season. And another huge thank you to the city and city staff for quickly clearing park/walking paths of snow, and touching up the paths now and then, too.
While this has always mattered, this year during the pandemic it seems more important than ever as increasing numbers of us are perhaps getting outdoors despite wintery weather — for fresh air, physical activity, mental health, and even some COVID-conscious socializing — at a safe distance.
Thanks to all who are helping make Northfield more walkable even during these cold, snowy months.
Margaret Youngquist
Northfield