To the editor:
EPA’s proposal to wipe out Clean Water Act safeguards for millions of miles streams and more than 50% of the country’s wetlands is further proof that special interests and polluter allies are in charge at EPA. The Dirty Water Rule is extreme and dangerous to our public health. It cancels safeguards for wetlands and streams across the country, jeopardizing the sources of drinking water for 117 million Americans and 1.5 million Minnesotans.
The only people who benefit from this scheme are the developers, pipeline operators, fossil fuel interests, and other companies who can profit by paving over or plowing under wetlands and streams. Minnesota can’t afford this dirty water rule and I urge anyone who cares about future access to clean water to join me in opposition.
Matt Dueffert
Northfield