To the Editor:
On January 2, 2019, Suzanne Busacker and I created a team name, RunForGigi, and partnered with The Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota and North Dakota to raise funds for research using their Longest Day website as a donation tool. It was a rather ambitious goal of running 150 miles in 24 road races and posting on Facebook to ask for pledges. Suzanne created the posts and I ran the races. We began with a modest goal of $2,000. I laid out a schedule that didn't put too much strain on my 62-year-old body. 5k's, 10k's, 10-milers and three half-marathons, with some trail races scattered throughout the year took place. It became apparent in April we would raise our goal to $10,000. In July we raised it to $15,000. By early September we raised it again, this time to $21,000!
I ran the last of what had now become 27 races on Dec. 14 at the Jingle Bell 5k at the Northfield YMCA. I had ran 161.75 miles, and $22,601.20 had been raised to fight Alzheimer's and related dementia. The year was amazing in so many ways. Every race had stories from other runners. There were some injuries, but nothing that stopped us.
Suzanne and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those that supported us in 2019.
RunForGigi 2020 is under way. We are going to participate in a 12-hour race, run as many miles as my old body can and ask for pledges.
Many thanks again,
Dale Fredrickson
Northfield