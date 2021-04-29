To the editor:
Regarding Rep. Todd Lippert's recent legislative update which urges "prohibiting white supremacists from becoming police officers," I wonder if there will be a completely bipartisan definition of "white supremacists." Or will Todd Lippert himself make the call? Will Todd include other offensive people like Radical BLM activist, extremist Mexican La Raza supporters, Republicans, Libertarians and people capable of independent thought?
I sure wish Todd Lippert would stop being such a racist.
Jim Flaherty
Bridgewater Township