Jon Olson’s Credentials are stellar. He’s my Choice for Senate District 20
I’m glad Jon Olson of Webster Township is running for MN Senate District 20. His decades of public service are extraordinary credentials and qualify him like no other.
District 20 sprawls to include Elko New Market, Northfield, Dundas, Lonsdale, Montgomery, New Prague, Belle Plaine and parts of Le Sueur County
Jon retired as a Navy commander in 2012 after 25 years of defending our country in all parts of the world, and then earned his master’s degree in public affairs at the University of Minnesota.
Jon continues to serve our community by teaching national security courses at Metropolitan State University and Carleton College.
Please join me in caucusing for Jon Olson on Feb. 25.
Terry Rogers
Northfield