The Northfield Economic Development Authority (EDA) has become a catalyst for new economic development for the city of Northfield over the last several years.
Many of these accomplishments were the result of the EDA’s dedication to expanding the Northfield tax base and facilitating the development of a strong pro-business community. The following are several initiatives completed within the past year alongside a summary of future initiatives.
The EDA approved the purchase agreement of 510 Washington St. in July 2019 with a price of $212,000. Acquisition was a strategic move to facilitate potential redevelopment projects.
Following the acquisition, the EDA reviewed a request from the developers of the Fifth Street Lofts redevelopment project. The Board approved a resolution in support of the use of tax increment financing (TIF) for $1.8 million. The City Council held a hearing and approved the TIF request. Additional incentives were a revolving loan of $250,000 and contribution of 510 Washington Street. The EDA approved these incentives. The Fifth Street Lofts building is scheduled to open in spring 2021. This project achieved a city goal of growing the downtown through redevelopment.
Development of women, veteran and minority-owned businesses is a strategic goal of the EDA. The board commissioned Strong & Starlike Consulting to gather information on the current environment for minority-owned businesses in Northfield. The consultant provided a report and recommendations. The board has dedicated funding for new initiatives resulting from recommendations. This work is crucial for the future of Northfield businesses.
The EDA held a public hearing on incentives from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for All Flex, a local manufacturing company. The company sought $300,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund program through DEED for a business expansion.
The EDA acted as applicant for the funds. All Flex was awarded money through MIF and the Job Creation Fund for the planned expansion. The EDA offered a $50,000 revolving loan as well.
In 2019, a pilot program was budgeted to incentivize downtown building owners to improve the building facades. Criteria was drafted with 2020 serving as the first year of the three-year pilot program. The EDA allocated $20,000 to the program.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the EDA prioritizes the well-being of all businesses. The board continues to review ways to provide financial relief.
Although times are uncertain, the Northfield Economic Development Authority is determined to continue to help expand the tax base and encourage a pro-business community.